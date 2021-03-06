Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBSA-Fort Sam Houston Exchange Warehouse Worker Shane Hollingshed

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2021

    Shane Hollingshed, warehouse worker at the Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston Exchange, is the Exchange’s 49,000th Veteran or military spouse hire since 2013, bringing the Department of Defense retailer into the home stretch of its goal to hire 50,000 heroes.

