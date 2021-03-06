JBSA-Fort Sam Houston Exchange Warehouse Worker Shane Hollingshed

Shane Hollingshed, warehouse worker at the Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston Exchange, is the Exchange’s 49,000th Veteran or military spouse hire since 2013, bringing the Department of Defense retailer into the home stretch of its goal to hire 50,000 heroes.

