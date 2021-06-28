Exchange Closes in on Goal of Hiring 50,000 Veterans, Military Spouses

Courtesy Photo | Shane Hollingshed, warehouse worker at the Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Shane Hollingshed, warehouse worker at the Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston Exchange, is the Exchange’s 49,000th Veteran or military spouse hire since 2013, bringing the Department of Defense retailer into the home stretch of its goal to hire 50,000 heroes. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – When Shane Hollingshed applied to work at the Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston Exchange, he had little idea he would soon become part of Army & Air Force Exchange Service history.



As the Exchange’s 49,000th Veteran or military spouse hire since 2013, the six-year Air Force Veteran officially brings the Department of Defense retailer into the home stretch of its goal of hiring 50,000 heroes.



“When you leave the military, it almost feels like something’s been left behind,” said Hollingshed, who works in the Fort Sam PX warehouse. “But when an organization has an initiative like this, you feel like they’ll never forget what you did, which makes you feel like you’ll never forget either. It makes us feel appreciated, and it feels good.”



The Exchange is a leading employer of Veterans, military spouses and family members, who comprise 45% of its U.S. workforce.



“Veterans and military spouses know how to meet the needs of Exchange shoppers because they are Exchange shoppers,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull. “That’s what family serving family is all about: Providing spouses and Veterans with meaningful careers so they can help us serve the best customers in the world.”



Hiring Veterans and military spouses is a quality-of-life force multiplier. Offering competitive pay and benefits, the Exchange has been named a Military Times Best for Vets employer and one of U.S. Veterans Magazine’s Best of the Best Top Government and Law Enforcement Agencies for seven years running. Viqtory Media, publisher of Military Spouse and G.I. Jobs magazines, has named the Exchange a Military Friendly® Spouse Employer nine times and a Military Friendly® Employer 11 times.



Looking back on his time in the Air Force, Hollingshed remembers the warm welcome he always received from the Exchange greeter every time he set foot in the store. As an Exchange associate, he said, he gets the same warm feeling walking into work every morning.



“You always see someone who’s happy every day, saying ‘good morning’ every time you pass them,” he said. “You don’t get that experience at every job, but ever since I joined the team, that’s what it’s been like.



“You would think that greeter person was told they had to be so friendly because it was part of their job, but now I know it was genuine. That’s how they treat each other as employees, too.”



Veterans and military spouses interested in working for the Exchange can visit ApplyMyExchange.com.



