    Coast Guard virtual Recruiter School [Image 3 of 3]

    Coast Guard virtual Recruiter School

    CAPE MAY, NJ, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2021

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Timothy Tamargo 

    U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May

    CAPE MAY, N.J. - Senior Chief Petty Officer Frederick Clay, a Recruiter School instructor, teaches virtual modules to prospective recruiters, June 24, 2021, at Training Center Cape May.

    Recruiter School has been held virtually since early 2020 due to COVID.

    U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Timothy Tamargo

    Date Taken: 06.28.2021
    Date Posted: 06.28.2021 14:30
    Photo ID: 6712111
    VIRIN: 210628-G-VS714-1027
    Resolution: 5270x3127
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: CAPE MAY, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard virtual Recruiter School [Image 3 of 3], by CWO2 Timothy Tamargo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Recruiter
    Training Center Cape May
    bootcamp
    TCCM
    Felger

