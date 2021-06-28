Coast Guard virtual Recruiter School

CAPE MAY, N.J. - Senior Chief Petty Officer Frederick Clay, a Recruiter School instructor, teaches virtual modules to prospective recruiters, June 24, 2021, at Training Center Cape May.



Recruiter School has been held virtually since early 2020 due to COVID.



U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Timothy Tamargo

