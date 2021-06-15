Michigan National Guard COVID-19 response Task Force 172 members, work at the South Michigan Food Bank, Battle Creek, Michigan, June 15, 2021. Six service members are assigned to the food bank for summer food distribution. (Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2021 11:42
|Photo ID:
|6711787
|VIRIN:
|210615-Z-FY465-1083
|Resolution:
|5472x2994
|Size:
|6.83 MB
|Location:
|BATTLE CREEK, MI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Michigan National Guard Soldiers continues to help local food banks [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Tegan Kucera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT