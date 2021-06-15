Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Michigan National Guard Soldiers continues to help local food banks [Image 1 of 4]

    Michigan National Guard Soldiers continues to help local food banks

    BATTLE CREEK, MI, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera 

    Michigan National Guard

    Army Pfc. Timothy Lambouths, COVID-19 response Task Force 172, Michigan National Guard, works at the South Michigan Food Bank, Battle Creek, Michigan, June 15, 2021. He is one of six service members assigned to the food bank for summer food distribution. (Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Michigan National Guard Soldiers continues to help local food banks [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Tegan Kucera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

