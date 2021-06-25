Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Family Medicine Residency Program graduating [Image 6 of 6]

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Family Medicine Residency Program graduating

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2021

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (June 25, 2021) – Interns from Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s Family Medicine Residency Program graduated on June 25 during a ceremony at Naval Air Station Jacksonville’s Officers Club. The ceremony recognized the completion of 12-month internships and 36-month residencies for 24 physicians. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville Public Affairs/Released).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2021
    Date Posted: 06.28.2021 09:36
    Photo ID: 6711522
    VIRIN: 210625-N-QA097-006
    Resolution: 3979x2518
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville Family Medicine Residency Program graduating [Image 6 of 6], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Family Medicine Residency Program graduation
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Family Medicine Residency Program graduation
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Family Medicine Residency Program graduation
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Family Medicine Residency Program graduation
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Family Medicine Residency Program graduation
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Family Medicine Residency Program graduating

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville graduates 50th class of family medicine physicians

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Air Station Jacksonville
    Interns
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    Family Medicine Residency Program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT