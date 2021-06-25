Naval Hospital Jacksonville Family Medicine Residency Program graduating

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (June 25, 2021) – Interns from Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s Family Medicine Residency Program graduated on June 25 during a ceremony at Naval Air Station Jacksonville’s Officers Club. The ceremony recognized the completion of 12-month internships and 36-month residencies for 24 physicians. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville Public Affairs/Released).

