JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (June 25, 2021) – Interns from Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s Family Medicine Residency Program graduated on June 25 during a ceremony at Naval Air Station Jacksonville’s Officers Club. The ceremony recognized the completion of 12-month internships and 36-month residencies for 24 physicians. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville Public Affairs/Released).
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2021 09:36
|Photo ID:
|6711522
|VIRIN:
|210625-N-QA097-006
|Resolution:
|3979x2518
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville Family Medicine Residency Program graduating [Image 6 of 6], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Naval Hospital Jacksonville graduates 50th class of family medicine physicians
