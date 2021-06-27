210627-N-BM428-0021 ODESA, Ukraine (June 27, 2021) The Ukrainian national flag flies from the mast of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) while the ship is moored in Odesa, Ukraine to participate in Exercise Sea Breeze 2021, June 27, 2021. Exercise Sea Breeze is a multinational maritime exercise cohosted by the U.S. Sixth Fleet and the Ukrainian Navy since 1997. Sea Breeze 2021 is designed to enhance interoperability of participating nations and strengthens maritime security and peace in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2021 Date Posted: 06.28.2021 08:18 Photo ID: 6711447 VIRIN: 210627-N-BM428-0021 Resolution: 4261x5966 Size: 843.34 KB Location: ODESA, UA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ross Participates in Exercise See Breeze 2021 [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Damon Grosvenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.