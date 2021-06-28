Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise See Breeze Opening Ceremony [Image 9 of 10]

    Exercise See Breeze Opening Ceremony

    ODESA, UKRAINE

    06.28.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    210628-N-BM428-0135 ODESA, Ukraine (June 28, 2021) The Mayor of Odesa, Ukraine, Gennadiy Trukhanov gives remarks during the opening ceremony of Exercise Sea Breeze 2021 in Odesa, Ukraine, June 28, 2021. Exercise Sea Breeze is a multinational maritime exercise cohosted by the U.S. Sixth Fleet and the Ukrainian Navy since 1997. Sea Breeze 2021 is designed to enhance interoperability of participating nations and strengthens maritime security and peace in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise See Breeze Opening Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Damon Grosvenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

