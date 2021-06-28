Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sea Breeze 2021 [Image 4 of 4]

    Sea Breeze 2021

    ODESA, UKRAINE

    06.28.2021

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    Exercise Sea Breeze 2021 is an exercise centered on Global Partnership as can be seen here on the map of the world. Exercise Sea Breeze is a multinational maritime exercise cohosted by U.S. Sixth Fleet and the Ukrainian Navy in the Black Sea since 1997. Sea Breeze 2021 is designed to enhance interoperability of participating nations and strengthen maritime security and peace within the region. (Graphic courtesy Ukrainian Navy)

    Date Taken: 06.28.2021
    Date Posted: 06.28.2021 06:25
    Location: ODESA, UA
    Odessa
    Ukraine
    U.S. Navy
    #SB21

