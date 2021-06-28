Exercise Sea Breeze 2021 is an exercise centered on Global Partnership as can be seen here on the map of the world. Exercise Sea Breeze is a multinational maritime exercise cohosted by U.S. Sixth Fleet and the Ukrainian Navy in the Black Sea since 1997. Sea Breeze 2021 is designed to enhance interoperability of participating nations and strengthen maritime security and peace within the region. (Graphic courtesy Ukrainian Navy)

