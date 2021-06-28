The command teams from the U.S. Army’s Bravo Battery, 1-1 Air Defense Artillery Battalion, met with Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force’s 8th Anti-Aircraft Artillery Group to plan, synchronize, and deconflict capabilities in perpetration for the bilateral training, part of Orient Shield-21, on Camp Amami 28 June. Orient Shield is the largest U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force bilateral field training exercise being executed in various locations throughout Japan to enhance interoperability and test and refine multi-domain and cross-domain operations.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2021 Date Posted: 06.28.2021 06:13 Photo ID: 6711353 VIRIN: 210628-A-CW922-171 Resolution: 7952x5304 Size: 5.02 MB Location: KAGOSHIMA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bilat Meeting [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Christopher Schmiett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.