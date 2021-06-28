Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bilat Meeting [Image 3 of 5]

    Bilat Meeting

    KAGOSHIMA, JAPAN

    06.28.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Schmiett 

    10th Support Group

    The command teams from the U.S. Army’s Bravo Battery, 1-1 Air Defense Artillery Battalion, met with Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force’s 8th Anti-Aircraft Artillery Group to plan, synchronize, and deconflict capabilities in perpetration for the bilateral training, part of Orient Shield-21, on Camp Amami 28 June. Orient Shield is the largest U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force bilateral field training exercise being executed in various locations throughout Japan to enhance interoperability and test and refine multi-domain and cross-domain operations

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2021
    Date Posted: 06.28.2021 06:13
    Photo ID: 6711351
    VIRIN: 210628-A-CW922-665
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 5.39 MB
    Location: KAGOSHIMA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bilat Meeting [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Christopher Schmiett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bilat Meeting
    Bilat Meeting
    Bilat Meeting
    Bilat Meeting
    Bilat Meeting

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    JGSDF
    Army
    14T
    Orient Shield 21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT