The command teams from the U.S. Army’s Bravo Battery, 1-1 Air Defense Artillery Battalion, met with Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force’s 8th Anti-Aircraft Artillery Group to plan, synchronize, and deconflict capabilities in perpetration for the bilateral training, part of Orient Shield-21, on Camp Amami 28 June. Orient Shield is the largest U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force bilateral field training exercise being executed in various locations throughout Japan to enhance interoperability and test and refine multi-domain and cross-domain operations
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2021 06:13
|Photo ID:
|6711351
|VIRIN:
|210628-A-CW922-665
|Resolution:
|7952x5304
|Size:
|5.39 MB
|Location:
|KAGOSHIMA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bilat Meeting [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Christopher Schmiett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
