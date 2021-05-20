Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bahrain PPSO Quality Assurance Checks [Image 2 of 2]

    Bahrain PPSO Quality Assurance Checks

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    05.20.2021

    Photo by Kambra Blackmon 

    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain

    MANAMA, Bahrain (May 20, 2021) – Dominic Near, right, transportation specialist of Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain, meets with a customer to conduct a quality assurance check during a movement of personal property. (US Navy photo by NAVSUP FLC Bahrain)

    TAGS

    PCS
    HHG
    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain
    PPSO

