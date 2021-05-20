MANAMA, Bahrain (May 20, 2021) – Nizar Valappil, back left, transportation assistant of Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain, observes the transportation service providers as they package an item for shipment during a quality assurance check. (US Navy photo by NAVSUP FLC Bahrain)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2021 02:20
|Photo ID:
|6711230
|VIRIN:
|210520-N-WN504-1010
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|916.75 KB
|Location:
|MANAMA, BH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bahrain PPSO Quality Assurance Checks [Image 2 of 2], by Kambra Blackmon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT