Bahrain PPSO Quality Assurance Checks

MANAMA, Bahrain (May 20, 2021) – Nizar Valappil, back left, transportation assistant of Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain, observes the transportation service providers as they package an item for shipment during a quality assurance check. (US Navy photo by NAVSUP FLC Bahrain)

