    NMCB-4 constructs containerized living units in Palau [Image 5 of 5]

    NMCB-4 constructs containerized living units in Palau

    AIRAI, PALAU

    06.16.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kenneth Camp 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4

    AIRAI, Palau (June 16, 2021) Builder 2nd Class Ryan Lamarre (left), assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) FOUR, and Cpl. Seth Breitweser (right), assigned to the 7th Engineer Support Battalion (ESB), checks the grade beam for quality control. NMCB-4 and the 7th Engineer Support Battalion are constructing containerized living units as part of a camp improvement project. NMCB-4 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region and United States ready to support major combat operations, theater security, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations. Seabees provide general engineering and civil support to Navy, Marine Corps and joint operational forces globally. (U.S. Navy photo by Utilitiesman 3rd Class Kenneth Camp/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2021
    Date Posted: 06.27.2021 22:51
    Location: AIRAI, PW 
    Hometown: DANVERS, MA, US
    Hometown: PARK RAPIDS, MN, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB-4 constructs containerized living units in Palau [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Kenneth Camp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NECC
    30NCR
    7th ESB
    NMCB 4
    NCF
    NECF

