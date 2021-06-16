NMCB-4 constructs containerized living units in Palau

AIRAI, Palau (June 16, 2021) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) Four and Marines assigned to the 7th Engineer Support Battalion (ESB), bind a grade beam to wooden forms in preparation for a concrete pour.. NMCB-4 and the 7th ESB are constructing containerized living units as part of a camp improvement project. NMCB-4 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region and United States ready to support major combat operations, theater security, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations. Seabees provide general engineering and civil support to Navy, Marine Corps and joint operational forces globally. (U.S. Navy photo by Utilitiesman 3rd Class Kenneth Camp/Released)

