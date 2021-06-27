Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Lutheran Service [Image 1 of 2]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Lutheran Service

    ARABIAN SEA

    06.27.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210627-N-NY362-1005 ARABIAN SEA (June 27, 2021) Lt. Tristan Engle, from Concordia, Missouri, assigned to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, conducts a Lutheran service in the chapel aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5 and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet Area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Santiago Navarro)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2021
    Date Posted: 06.27.2021 21:16
    Photo ID: 6711035
    VIRIN: 210627-N-NY362-1005
    Resolution: 4946x3917
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    Hometown: CONCORDIA, MO, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Lutheran Service [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Lutheran Service
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Lutheran Service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chapel
    CVN 76
    Service
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy
    Lutheran

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT