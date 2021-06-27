USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Lutheran Service

210627-N-NY362-1005 ARABIAN SEA (June 27, 2021) Lt. Tristan Engle, from Concordia, Missouri, assigned to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, conducts a Lutheran service in the chapel aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5 and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet Area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Santiago Navarro)

