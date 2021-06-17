Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th Marines Patrol Craft Integration [Image 3 of 4]

    4th Marines Patrol Craft Integration

    GUAM

    06.17.2021

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division participate in patrol craft integration training at Naval Base Guam, June 13, 2021. The Marines deployed as part of a long-term MKVI Patrol Boat integration program with Maritime Expeditionary Squadron (MSRON) 2 and MSRON 4. MKVI Patrol Boats provide a low-signature platform equipped with an array of weapons and communication systems capable of operating in littoral environments. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Marvin Jones)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2021
    Location: GU
