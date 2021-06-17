4th Marines Patrol Craft Integration

U.S. Marines with 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division participate in patrol craft integration training at Naval Base Guam, June 13, 2021. The Marines deployed as part of a long-term MKVI Patrol Boat integration program with Maritime Expeditionary Squadron (MSRON) 2 and MSRON 4. MKVI Patrol Boats provide a low-signature platform equipped with an array of weapons and communication systems capable of operating in littoral environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Seth Gagnon)
