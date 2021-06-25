USS Benfold Participates in Pacific Griffin 2021

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) sails in formation with the Republic of Singapore Formidable-class frigates RSS Tenacious (FFC 71) and RSS Stalwart (FFC 72), and Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6) during Pacific Griffin 2021. Pacific Griffin is considered the most complex and warfare-centric bilateral engagement between both navies and represents a continued investment in the strengthening of the solid partnership between the U.S. and Republic of Singapore.

