USS Benfold Participates in Pacific Griffin 2021

Sailors aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) conduct maritime training on the ship’s bridge wing during Pacific Griffin 2021. Pacific Griffin is considered the most complex and warfare-centric bilateral engagement between both navies and represents a continued investment in the strengthening of the solid partnership between the U.S. and Republic of Singapore.

Date Taken: 06.25.2021 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA