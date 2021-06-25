Sailors aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) conduct maritime training on the ship’s bridge wing during Pacific Griffin 2021. Pacific Griffin is considered the most complex and warfare-centric bilateral engagement between both navies and represents a continued investment in the strengthening of the solid partnership between the U.S. and Republic of Singapore.
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2021 18:57
|Photo ID:
|6710989
|VIRIN:
|210625-N-FO714-1010
|Resolution:
|5195x4148
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Benfold Participates in Pacific Griffin 2021 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Deanna Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
