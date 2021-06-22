Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    H.E. Minister Jarrín speaks to Class 60 Students [Image 15 of 17]

    H.E. Minister Jarrín speaks to Class 60 Students

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mozer Da Cunha 

    Inter-American Defense College

    Inter-American Defense College Leadership greeted H. E. Minister Oswaldo Jarrín, Former Minister of Defense of Ecuador to the IADB for a Campus visit on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., June 22, 2021. During the visit minister Jarrín spoke to Class 60 Students about regional common security strategy and his perspective on current events in the Hemisphere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2021
    Date Posted: 06.27.2021 17:46
    Photo ID: 6710969
    VIRIN: 210622-F-VO743-1016
    Resolution: 6048x3402
    Size: 8.99 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, H.E. Minister Jarrín speaks to Class 60 Students [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Mozer Da Cunha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army South
    Partnerships
    USSOUTHCOM
    IADC
    Equador
    IADB

