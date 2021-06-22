H.E. Minister Jarrín speaks to Class 60 Students

Inter-American Defense College Leadership greeted H. E. Minister Oswaldo Jarrín, Former Minister of Defense of Ecuador to the IADB for a Campus visit on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., June 22, 2021. During the visit minister Jarrín spoke to Class 60 Students about regional common security strategy and his perspective on current events in the Hemisphere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2021 17:46
|Photo ID:
|6710971
|VIRIN:
|210622-F-VO743-1017
|Resolution:
|6048x3402
|Size:
|8.77 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
