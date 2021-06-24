654th Regional Support Group Soldiers simulate a scenario with an opposing force during annual training at Camp Rilea, Ore.
(Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Albert Ovalle)
|06.24.2021
|06.27.2021 11:32
|FORT RILEA, OR, US
Soldiers Helping Soldiers Fill Their Warrior Toolbox
