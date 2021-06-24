Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers Helping Soldiers Fill Their Warrior Toolbox [Image 1 of 5]

    Soldiers Helping Soldiers Fill Their Warrior Toolbox

    CAMP RILEA, OR, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Tanya Van Buskirk 

    364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    654th Regional Support Group Soldiers simulate a scenario with an opposing force during annual training at Camp Rilea, Ore.

    (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Albert Ovalle)

    This work, Soldiers Helping Soldiers Fill Their Warrior Toolbox [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Tanya Van Buskirk, identified by DVIDS

