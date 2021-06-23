Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and UK Conduct Mine Countermeasures Interoperability Training [Image 1 of 5]

    U.S. and UK Conduct Mine Countermeasures Interoperability Training

    ARABIAN GULF

    06.23.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dawson Roth 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    210623-N-KZ419-1073 GULF OF BAHRAIN (June 23, 2021) A Mark VI patrol boat, attached to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 56, transits the Gulf of Bahrain, June 23. CTF 56 commands and controls the employment of tactical Navy expeditionary combat forces in order to maximize U.S. 5th Fleet’s lethality throughout the maritime domain utilizing eight task groups whose missions range from explosive ordnance disposal and salvage diving, naval construction forces and expeditionary logistics support, maritime interdiction operations and maritime security, and embarked security teams. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dawson Roth)

    U.S. 5th Fleet
    Mine Countermeasures
    U.S. CENTCOM
    CTF 56
    UK Royal Navy

