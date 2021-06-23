210623-N-KZ419-1020 GULF OF BAHRAIN (June 23, 2021) A Mark VI patrol boat, attached to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 56, transits the Gulf of Bahrain, June 23. CTF 56 commands and controls the employment of tactical Navy expeditionary combat forces in order to maximize U.S. 5th Fleet’s lethality throughout the maritime domain utilizing eight task groups whose missions range from explosive ordnance disposal and salvage diving, naval construction forces and expeditionary logistics support, maritime interdiction operations and maritime security, and embarked security teams. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dawson Roth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2021 Date Posted: 06.27.2021 07:34 Photo ID: 6710742 VIRIN: 210623-N-KZ419-1020 Resolution: 5332x3555 Size: 3.86 MB Location: ARABIAN GULF Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. and UK Conduct Mine Countermeasures Interoperability Training [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Dawson Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.