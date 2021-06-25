Japan Ground Self-Defense Force train U.S. Soldiers on helicopter loading procedures during Orient Shield 21-2

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 28th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division, exit a Japan Ground Self-Defense Force helicopter during bilateral training on Aibano Training Area, Japan June 26, 2021, as a part of exercise Orient Shield 21-2. Orient Shield is the largest U.S. Army and JGSDF bilateral field training exercise being executed at various locations throughout Japan to enhance interoperability and test and refine multi-domain and cross-domain operations.

