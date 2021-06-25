U.S. Army medics assigned to 1st Battalion, 28th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division, practice securing a litter inside a Japan Ground Self-Defense Force helicopter during bilateral training on Aibano Training Area, Japan June 26, 2021, as a part of exercise Orient Shield 21-2. Orient Shield is the largest U.S. Army and JGSDF bilateral field training exercise being executed at various locations throughout Japan to enhance interoperability and test and refine multi-domain and cross-domain operations.
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2021 04:00
|Photo ID:
|6710681
|VIRIN:
|210625-A-HS753-006
|Resolution:
|2278x1279
|Size:
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force train U.S. Soldiers on helicopter loading procedures during Orient Shield 21-2 [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Anthony Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
