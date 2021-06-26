Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    246th U.S. Army Band plays during Early Independence Day Celebration for summer tour [Image 4 of 5]

    246th U.S. Army Band plays during Early Independence Day Celebration for summer tour

    COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Tim Andrews 

    South Carolina National Guard

    The 246th U.S. Army Band, South Carolina National Guard, performs a live concert during the Early Independence Day Celebration, June 26, 2021, at the Fireflies Baseball Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina. This concert is part of their summer tour as they provide several locations throughout the state with patriotic music to celebrate the nation's independence. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Tim Andrews, South Carolina National Guard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2021
    Date Posted: 06.26.2021 22:10
    Photo ID: 6710602
    VIRIN: 210626-Z-SH145-0015
    Resolution: 3885x3120
    Size: 570.95 KB
    Location: COLUMBIA, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 246th U.S. Army Band plays during Early Independence Day Celebration for summer tour [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Tim Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    246th U.S. Army Band plays during Early Independence Day Celebration for summer tour
    246th U.S. Army Band plays during Early Independence Day Celebration for summer tour
    246th U.S. Army Band plays during Early Independence Day Celebration for summer tour
    246th U.S. Army Band plays during Early Independence Day Celebration for summer tour
    246th U.S. Army Band plays during Early Independence Day Celebration for summer tour

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard Bureau
    South Carolina Army National Guard
    Soldiers
    Band
    246th Band

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT