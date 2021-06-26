SFAB Trains with Middle Army Counterparts during Orient Shield 21-2

A select team comprised of intelligence and combat advisors with U.S. Army 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade (SFAB) worked alongside members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Middle Army in support of OS 21-2 at Camp Itami, June 26, 2021. Orient Shield marks the 5th SFAB’s first field exercise, the brigade has been steadfast in its mission to advise and support our foreign partners throughout the Indo-Pacific since its activation last year. Orient Shield is the largest U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force bilateral field training exercise being executed in various locations throughout Japan to enhance interoperability and test and refine multi-domain and cross-domain operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl John Hall)

