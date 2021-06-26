Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SFAB Trains with Middle Army Counterparts during Orient Shield 21-2

    SFAB Trains with Middle Army Counterparts during Orient Shield 21-2

    JAPAN

    06.26.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. John Hall 

    Japan

    A select team comprised of intelligence and combat advisors with U.S. Army 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade (SFAB) worked alongside members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Middle Army in support of OS 21-2 at Camp Itami, June 26, 2021. Orient Shield marks the 5th SFAB’s first field exercise, the brigade has been steadfast in its mission to advise and support our foreign partners throughout the Indo-Pacific since its activation last year. Orient Shield is the largest U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force bilateral field training exercise being executed in various locations throughout Japan to enhance interoperability and test and refine multi-domain and cross-domain operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl John Hall)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2021
    Date Posted: 06.26.2021 19:49
    Photo ID: 6710498
    VIRIN: 210626-M-AS595-1034
    Resolution: 6772x4515
    Size: 18.41 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SFAB Trains with Middle Army Counterparts during Orient Shield 21-2 [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl John Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    joint
    Japan
    Army
    Orient Shield
    SFAB

