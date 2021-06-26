210626-N-ZS023-1021

NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (June 26, 2021) – Cmdr. Christopher Wolff, right, commanding officer of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26) blue crew, greets Capt. Jack Fay, left, commodore of Littoral Combat Ship Squadron (LCSRON) One, upon the ships’ arrival at its homeport Naval Base San Diego for the first time. The Navy commissioned Mobile, May 22, 2021 during a ceremony in Mobile, Alabama. It is the 15th LCS homeported in San Diego and the 23rd LCS to enter the fleet. Littoral combat ships are a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed to operate in near-shore environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. LCS are capable of supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Vance Hand/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2021 Date Posted: 06.26.2021 18:55 Photo ID: 6710469 VIRIN: 210626-N-ZS023-1021 Resolution: 2781x1851 Size: 776 KB Location: CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Mobile (LCS 26) Arrives in San Diego [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Vance Hand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.