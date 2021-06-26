The USS Pasadena (SSN 752) project team’s commitment to “get real, get better” through several improvement initiatives directly contributed to undocking June 26 at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY).
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2021 16:49
|Photo ID:
|6710456
|VIRIN:
|210626-N-XX785-010
|Resolution:
|5298x3532
|Size:
|8.94 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Improvements Key to Undocking USS Pasadena June 26 [Image 3 of 3], by Daniel DeAngelis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Improvements Key to Undocking USS Pasadena June 26
