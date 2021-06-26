Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Improvements Key to Undocking USS Pasadena June 26 [Image 2 of 3]

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Improvements Key to Undocking USS Pasadena June 26

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2021

    Photo by Daniel DeAngelis 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    The USS Pasadena (SSN 752) project team’s commitment to “get real, get better” through several improvement initiatives directly contributed to undocking June 26 at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY).

    Date Taken: 06.26.2021
    Date Posted: 06.26.2021 16:49
    PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
