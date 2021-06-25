210625-N-UN585-1084

SOUDA BAY, Greece (June 25, 2021) Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class Paige Jewett, left, and Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Jonathan Salas, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), lower a pilot ladder as the ship leaves port in Souda Bay, Greece, June 25, 2021. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

