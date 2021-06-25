Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210625-N-UN585-1138

    GREECE

    06.25.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    SOUDA BAY, Greece (June 25, 2021) Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Jonathan Salas, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), helps prepare a pilot ladder to be stowed as the ship leaves port in Souda Bay, Greece, June 25, 2021. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2021
    VIRIN: 210625-N-UN585-1138
    This work, 210625-N-UN585-1138 [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS

    USS Ross (DDG 71)

