    Oregon Guardsmen complete training and prepare for Wildland Fire season [Image 26 of 35]

    Oregon Guardsmen complete training and prepare for Wildland Fire season

    WARRENTON, OR, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Oregon National Guard Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen conduct initial Wildland firefighter “Red Card” certification training held at Camp Rilea, Warrenton, Ore., June 24, 2021. The state’s coordinated and comprehensive wildfire suppression efforts include training more than 110 Oregon National Guardsmen as Wildland firefighters during five days of training from June 21-25, for the upcoming fire season. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2021
    Date Posted: 06.26.2021 13:41
    Location: WARRENTON, OR, US 
    Air National Guard
    Oregon National Guard
    Army National Guard
    U.S. National Guard
    Wildland Fire Red Card certification

