Oregon Guardsmen complete training and prepare for Wildland Fire season

Oregon National Guard Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen conduct initial Wildland firefighter “Red Card” certification training held at Camp Rilea, Warrenton, Ore., June 24, 2021. The state’s coordinated and comprehensive wildfire suppression efforts include training more than 110 Oregon National Guardsmen as Wildland firefighters during five days of training from June 21-25, for the upcoming fire season. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

