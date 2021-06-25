2021 Sea Trials Newport

210625-N-CP731-0181 NEWPORT, R.I. (June 25, 2021) A Marine Corps Drill Instructor and Navy Recruit Division Commander (RDC) assigned to Officer Training Command, Newport (OTCN) motivate a Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) midshipman performing remedial physical training during a uniform and room inspection as part of Sea Trials, June 25. Sea Trials is a 10-day milestone event where NROTC midshipmen demonstrate the skills they have learned throughout their training. Sea Trials provides midshipmen with a realistic training, leadership and qualification experience in a high-stress and demanding environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Brewster)

