2021 Sea Trials Newport

210625-N-CP731-0008 NEWPORT, R.I. (June 25, 2021) Lt. Jon A. Van Deusen, Sea Trials operations officer and University of Pennsylvania Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) instructor, provides information regarding an upcoming NROTC midshipmen uniform and room inspection to Marine Corps Drill Instructors and Navy Recruit Division Commanders. Sea Trials is a 10-day milestone event where NROTC midshipmen demonstrate the skills they have learned throughout their training. Sea Trials provides midshipmen with a realistic training, leadership and qualification experience in a high-stress and demanding environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Brewster)

