210623-N-JW440-2037 INDIAN OCEAN (June 23, 2021) Lt. Lucas Kramer, from Oceanside, Calif., pilots a MH-60R Seahawk, from the “Saberhawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG-67). Shiloh is attached to Commander, Task Force 70/Carrier Strike Group 5 conducting underway operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. Portions of image altered for security purposes. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Rawad Madanat)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2021 05:57
|Photo ID:
|6710172
|VIRIN:
|210623-N-JW440-2037
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|3.08 MB
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HSM and CG 67 Underway June 23, 2021 [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Rawad Madanat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT