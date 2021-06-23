Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HSM and CG 67 Underway June 23, 2021 [Image 2 of 4]

    HSM and CG 67 Underway June 23, 2021

    INDIAN OCEAN

    06.23.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Rawad Madanat 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    210623-N-JW440-1135 INDIAN OCEAN (June 23, 2021) The sonar dipping transducer of an MH-60R Seahawk, attached to the “Saberhawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) is hoisted during an subsurface detection exercise evolution. Shiloh is attached to Commander, Task Force 70/Carrier Strike Group 5 conducting underway operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Rawad Madanat)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2021
    Date Posted: 06.26.2021 05:57
    Photo ID: 6710169
    VIRIN: 210623-N-JW440-1135
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HSM and CG 67 Underway June 23, 2021 [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Rawad Madanat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CG 67
    Sonar
    US Navy
    MH60R
    HSM 77
    CTF 70

