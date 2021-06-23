HSM and CG 67 Underway June 23, 2021

210623-N-JW440-1135 INDIAN OCEAN (June 23, 2021) The sonar dipping transducer of an MH-60R Seahawk, attached to the “Saberhawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) is hoisted during an subsurface detection exercise evolution. Shiloh is attached to Commander, Task Force 70/Carrier Strike Group 5 conducting underway operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Rawad Madanat)

Date Taken: 06.23.2021