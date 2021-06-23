Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.23.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Colton Nicks 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Force Reconnaissance Platoon, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), depart in a UH-1Y Venom Helicopter to conduct a Maritime Interdiction Operation (MIO) training exercise in the Philippine Sea on June 23, 2021. The MIO consisted of Force Reconnaissance Marines fast roping on to the USS New Orleans (LPD 18) and executing a search and seizure scenario. Marines with the Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 31st MEU, provided support as the security element for the Force Reconnaissance Marines. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Colton Nicks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2021
    Date Posted: 06.26.2021 03:09
    Photo ID: 6710152
    VIRIN: 210623-M-RD580-849
    Resolution: 4297x3456
    Size: 4.43 MB
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines with Force Reconnaissance Platoon, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conduct a Maritime Interdiction Operation (MIO) training exercise. [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Colton Nicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Recon
    31st MEU
    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit
    MIO
    Force Reconnaissance Platoon
    FRP

