U.S. Marines with Force Reconnaissance Platoon, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conduct a Maritime Interdiction Operation (MIO) training exercise.

U.S. Marines with Force Reconnaissance Platoon, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), load into a UH-1Y Venom Helicopter prior to conducting a Maritime Interdiction Operation (MIO) training exercise in the Philippine Sea on June 23, 2021. The MIO consisted of Force Reconnaissance Marines fast roping on to the USS New Orleans (LPD 18) and executing a search and seizure scenario. Marines with the Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 31st MEU, provided support as the security element for the Force Reconnaissance Marines. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Colton Nicks)

