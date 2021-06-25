Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lightning Academy Rappel Master Course

    Lightning Academy Rappel Master Course

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2021

    Photo by 1st Sgt. lekendrick stallworth 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Soldiers assigned to 25th Infantry Division execute rappel operations as part of the culminating event of the week-long Rappel Master Course hosted by 25h Inf. Div. Lightning Academy at Area X-Ray, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Jun 25, 2021.

    The Rappel Master Course is a one-week course consisting of 5 active training days (Monday through Friday) and designed to provide parent units with subject matter expert Non-Commissioned Officers (NCO) and junior Officers in the full spectrum of Rappel Master Duties. Students will become proficient on the Rappel Master Personnel Inspection (RMPI), tower training, rappeller sustainment training, and rotary wing operations.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lightning Academy Rappel Master Course [Image 4 of 4], by 1SG lekendrick stallworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    25th Infantry Division
    DOD
    Army
    Rappel Master Course

