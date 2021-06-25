Soldiers assigned to 25th Infantry Division execute rappel operations as part of the culminating event of the week-long Rappel Master Course hosted by 25h Inf. Div. Lightning Academy at Area X-Ray, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Jun 25, 2021.



The Rappel Master Course is a one-week course consisting of 5 active training days (Monday through Friday) and designed to provide parent units with subject matter expert Non-Commissioned Officers (NCO) and junior Officers in the full spectrum of Rappel Master Duties. Students will become proficient on the Rappel Master Personnel Inspection (RMPI), tower training, rappeller sustainment training, and rotary wing operations.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2021 Date Posted: 06.26.2021 01:24 Photo ID: 6710134 VIRIN: 210625-A-NO077-627 Resolution: 1920x1280 Size: 565.36 KB Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lightning Academy Rappel Master Course [Image 4 of 4], by 1SG lekendrick stallworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.