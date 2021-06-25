Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lighting Academy’s Rappel Master Course [Image 2 of 4]

    Lighting Academy’s Rappel Master Course

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2021

    Photo by 1st Sgt. lekendrick stallworth 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Pilots assigned to 225 “NightHawk” Company 25th Infantry Division, conduct lifts in support of Lighting Academy’s Rappel Master Course. The Rappel Master Course is a one-week course consisting of 5 active training days, designed to provide parent units with a subject matter expert Non-Commissioned Officers (NCO) and junior Officers in the full spectrum of Rappel Master Duties. Students will become proficient in the Rappel Master Personnel Inspection (RMPI), tower training, rappeller sustainment training, and rotary-wing operations.
    (Photo by MSG Stallworth)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2021
    Date Posted: 06.26.2021 01:24
    Photo ID: 6710133
    VIRIN: 210625-A-NO077-411
    Resolution: 1920x1280
    Size: 434.88 KB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lighting Academy’s Rappel Master Course [Image 4 of 4], by 1SG lekendrick stallworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lightning Academy Rappel Master Course
    Lighting Academy’s Rappel Master Course
    Lightning Academy Rappel Master Course
    Lightning Academy Rappel Master Course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division
    DOD
    Army
    Rappel Master Course

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT