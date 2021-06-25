Pilots assigned to 225 “NightHawk” Company 25th Infantry Division, conduct lifts in support of Lighting Academy’s Rappel Master Course. The Rappel Master Course is a one-week course consisting of 5 active training days, designed to provide parent units with a subject matter expert Non-Commissioned Officers (NCO) and junior Officers in the full spectrum of Rappel Master Duties. Students will become proficient in the Rappel Master Personnel Inspection (RMPI), tower training, rappeller sustainment training, and rotary-wing operations.

(Photo by MSG Stallworth)

