A U.S. Air Force HH-60 Pave Hawk from the 210th Rescue Squadron recovers personnel during a downed pilot scenario in conjunction with Red Flag-Alaska 21-2 at Fort Greely, Alaska, June 25, 2021. Red Flag-Alaska serves as a platform for international engagement and integrating allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Drzazgowski)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2021 Date Posted: 06.25.2021 21:41 Photo ID: 6709951 VIRIN: 210625-F-OF524-0095 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 14.05 MB Location: AK, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HH-60s execute personnel recovery exercise during RFA 21-2 [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Christopher Drzazgowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.