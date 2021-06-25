Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HH-60s execute personnel recovery exercise during RFA 21-2

    HH-60s execute personnel recovery exercise during RFA 21-2

    AK, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Drzazgowski 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron       

    A U.S. Air Force HH-60 Pave Hawk from the 210th Rescue Squadron takes off after recovering personnel during a downed pilot scenario in conjunction with Red Flag-Alaska 21-2 at Fort Greely, Alaska, June 25, 2021. Red Flag-Alaska serves as a platform for international engagement and integrating allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Drzazgowski)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2021
    Date Posted: 06.25.2021 21:41
    Location: AK, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HH-60s execute personnel recovery exercise during RFA 21-2, by TSgt Christopher Drzazgowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    1CTCS
    Eielson AFB
    RFA 21
    Red Flag-Alaska 21

