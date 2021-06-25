A U.S. Air Force HH-60 Pave Hawk from the 210th Rescue Squadron takes off after recovering personnel during a downed pilot scenario in conjunction with Red Flag-Alaska 21-2 at Fort Greely, Alaska, June 25, 2021. Red Flag-Alaska serves as a platform for international engagement and integrating allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Drzazgowski)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2021 21:41
|Photo ID:
|6709948
|VIRIN:
|210625-F-OF524-0222
|Resolution:
|5179x3452
|Size:
|9.06 MB
|Location:
|AK, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, HH-60s execute personnel recovery exercise during RFA 21-2 [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Christopher Drzazgowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
