USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations

210625-N-BR419-1054 ARABIAN SEA (June 25, 2021) Sailors prepare an E-2D Hawkeye attached to the Tiger Tails of Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 125 for launch on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan is the flagship for Carrier Strike Group 5 and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Oswald Felix Jr.)

